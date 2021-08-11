Three Artsakh deminers wounded in cluster bomb explosion

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Three de-miners of the Humanitarian Center for Demining were wounded when an unexploded ordnance – according to preliminary information a cluster bomb – exploded during engineering-reconnaissance works in Nor Shen, Martuni in Artsakh.

The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations said two deminers are in satisfactory condition, while the other one is serious but stable.

