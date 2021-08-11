LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.25% to $2585.00, copper price up by 1.04% to $9435.00, lead price up by 0.57% to $2292.50, nickel price down by 0.19% to $18738.00, tin price up by 1.62% to $35138.00, zinc price up by 0.74% to $2986.50, molybdenum price up by 0.70% to $41403.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.