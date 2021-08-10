Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-08-21

YEREVAN, 10 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.65 drams to 490.64 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.68 drams to 575.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.67 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.57 drams to 679.88 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 416.21 drams to 27429.39 drams. Silver price down by 18.43 drams to 376.06 drams. Platinum price down by 304.77 drams to 15443.18 drams.