CSTO Secretary General visits Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan
YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas visited the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen Armenian troops.
