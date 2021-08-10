Yazidi community leader praises liberty and human rights in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Yazidis living in Armenia feel free and unconstrained, the Yazidi National Union President Khdr Hajoyan said at a news conference. “Here we can freely speak about the protection of our rights, the preservation and development of our culture. There is no discrimination whatsoever against the Yazidi people. The Yazidi community in Armenia is living, developing and preserving its national traditions,” Hajoyan said.

Khdr Hajoyan says the Yazidi community expects Armenia to be the Yazidi people’s voice in international platforms in the issue of the Yazidi genocide recognition, because the Yazidis don’t have a representative at the United Nations. The goal of the Yazidi people is to raise awareness at international arenas about the genocide committed by terrorists against the Yazidis in Iraq and Syria.

The Yazidi genocide has been officially recognized by various international organizations and countries, including Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan