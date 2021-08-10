Ucom and Teach for Armenia team up to boost student leadership in Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Since August 1st, Ucom has committed to providing 550 data cards with mobile internet access to the students from Armenia and Artsakh participating in Teach For Armenia Educational Foundation’s one month Virtual Student Leadership Camp.

“School is a complex environment. Outside those walls, at home, and on the internet, we must not spare any efforts to ensure our children discover their talents and potential to the fullest. The Virtual Student Leadership Camp is the perfect platform for that. We believe that our communities are full of infinite possibilities and our students have the ability to discover them. All we have to do is provide them with the right tools and guidance. But, we cannot do it without such supporters as our longtime partner, Ucom," said Teach For Armenia’s Founder and CEO, Larisa Hovannisian.

"We continue to support our trusted, long-term partner organization in providing general education opportunities. I am glad that the participants of the Virtual Student Leadership Camp have access to various materials of this program through the fastest mobile network in Armenia," said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

As a result of these courses, students will present 120 projects that will promote children's civic responsibility and enact positive changes for their communities.