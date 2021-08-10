US moves to mandate Covid-19 vaccine for active duty military members
YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is moving to have all active duty members of the US military vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, he said in a memo released Monday, CNN reported.
"I want you to know that I will seek the President's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensure, whichever comes first," Austin said in the memo. "By way of expectation, public reporting suggests the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could achieve full FDA license early next month."
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley had also communicated a related message to the troops, saying in a memo that the "health and readiness of our force is critical to America's defense."
US President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday that he supports Austin's message to the force and plans to make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for all active duty military members.