COVID-19 vaccination: Armenians less skeptical than before, doctors say

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The COVID-19 vaccination pace is gaining momentum across Armenia as skepticisms and concerns are giving in to science-based facts on the safety and effectiveness of getting the jab.

Months ago, only the mobile vaccination sites saw large queues – mostly tourists, but now the same applies to polyclinics and most of those who come to the healthcare centers for the jab are locals.

Artak Jumayan, the director of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center’s polyclinic, told ARMENPRESS that in June 2500 received the vaccine in their healthcare center, and the figure rose to more than 4000 in July. For comparison, from April 13 until the end of May only 2300 people were vaccinated at Jumayan’s clinic.

Jumayan says they vaccinate averagely 120 people a day. “At one point those having chronic illnesses were actively coming to get the shot, but now many young people regardless of health condition are receiving the vaccine. Initially we had a problem that people were suspicious and hesitant, but now the ice is broken and many people are applying. For the record, the atmosphere of fear and suspicion is broken among people.”

Yerevan’s N17 polyclinic is also seeing large numbers of people eager to get the vaccine.

“You saw the queues yourself in the hall,” the polyclinic’s deputy director and head of immunization Anahit Pivazyan told ARMENPRESS’s Anna Gziryan at the healthcare center. “During the first days we had only 10-20 people getting vaccinated every day, but now we vaccinate around 100 people every day,” Pivazyan said, adding that most of the people who come to their healthcare center for the jab are above middle age.

Maro Hovakimyan, a middle-aged woman eager to get the vaccine was receiving her first jab at the time of the interview. “This is what I want, I definitely want to get vaccinated. If everyone gets vaccinated we will overcome this situation. We must trust the doctors and organize mass vaccinations,” she said, adding that most of her friends and family members either already have gotten the vaccine or are planning to do so soon.

Ofik Tonoyan, a woman who was getting her second jab, said she doesn’t have any concerns about the vaccine’s safety.

Doctors said that none of those who got the vaccine displayed any serious side effects.

194,902 vaccinations – including 132,529 first dose and 62,373 second dose – were carried out across Armenia as of August 8.

Vaccinations are open to anyone above the age of 18.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan