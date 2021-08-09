At least 51 killed in Mali village raids

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. At least 51 people were killed when Islamist militants raided three villages in central Mali near the border with Niger, Reuters reported citing a local official.

The towns of Ouatagouna, Karou and Deouteguef were simultaneously attacked, according to a note from the Asongo district administrator to the governor of Gao region.

"Provisional toll is 51 killed, several other injured," it said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The country’s military confirmed the attacks have taken place without elaborating. However, Reuters reported citing its sources that the militants were firing indiscriminately upon civilians from the towns’ entrances.