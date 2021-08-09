Afghanistan's Samangan province capital falls to Taliban

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Taliban militants captured the Afghan city of Aybak in the Samangan province on Monday amid the US troops withdrawal, Al Arabiya reports.

This is the sixth provincial center to have fallen to Taliban in recent days.

According to Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi, the former Afghan minister for refugees, the Taliban has control over 120 cities now. He says the main reasons for this situation are the withdrawal of the international coalition troops, the presence of a fifth column, as well as the support from Pakistani terror groups which the Taliban are receiving.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan