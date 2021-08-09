Families of POWs gather outside government headquarters in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Families of Armenian prisoners of war who are held in Azerbaijan are holding a demonstration outside the government headquarters in Yerevan, raising their voice of protest to the Armenian authorities and the international community. The family members of the POWs are holding signs saying “Free Armenian Hostages”, “Free Armenian POWs”, “Azerbaijan must respect ceasefire agreement”, “Azerbaijan must respect international law”.

The protesters expect explanations and want to know when their loved ones will be repatriated. The demonstrators say they aren’t given any concrete answer over issues of their concern.

The families of the POWs said they will continue holding demonstrations in an attempt to gain the attention of various countries.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan