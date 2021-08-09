Secretary of Security Council, CSTO Secretary-General discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Hayk Petrosyan held a meeting with CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas.

“The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, developments around it and the possibilities for utilizing the CSTO mechanisms in the process of the situation’s peaceful resolution were discussed,” the Security Council’s Office said.

Petrosyan and Zas also discussed the course of coordinating the draft documents which will be debated at the organization’s upcoming security council meeting in Tajikistan, as well as the preparation of Armenia’s upcoming presidency in the organization.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan