Sarkissian congratulates Singapore’s Halimah Yacob on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated President of Singapore Halimah Yacob on the Independence Day of Singapore.

“Since independence, Singapore has been an example for the region and the world, introducing a sustainable and effective model for economic growth and supporting democracy and the rule of law,” Sarkissian said in a telegram to Yacob. “I highly value the relations between Armenia and Singapore based on historical ties and mutual sympathy and I am sure that the development of sectors of mutual interest will contribute to close cooperation.”

