YSU with financial support of IDBank announces Scholarship Competition after war hero Gevorg Arshakyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. In memory of the hero of the 44-day Artsakh war, Chevalier of the Order of the Battle Cross of the 1st degree, the best student of YSU Gevorg Arshakyan, Yerevan State University with the financial support of IDBank announces a competition for the assignment of scholarships after Gevorg Arshakyan.

Upon completion of the competition total 4 YSU students will receive a one-time payment of 400 thousand AMD each.

The scholarship competition is open to all students starting from the second-year of undergraduate programs and higher, and graduate programs of Yerevan State University who have high academic performance and high social activity.

“Appreciating and valuing the memory of each of our heroes, giving great importance to education, this time we decided to establish a scholarship in Gevorg’s name, who stood out in the university with great scientific potential and was a great patriot. We think this is a step towards developing Armenia”,- said Mher Abrahamyan, Chairman of the Board of IDBank.

The deadline for submission of applications for the scholarship is August 25, 2021. Upon submission of the application, the applicants will receive a confirmation letter sent to their email address by the selection committee.

You can get acquainted with the procedure of applying for the scholarship and the list of required documents on the official website of YSU.