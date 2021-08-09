Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 August

COVID-19: China punishes 30 officials for failure to contain latest outbreak

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Over 30 Chinese government officials were fired or received other forms of disciplinary punishments for mishandling the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Those fired include heads of city districts, health commission chairmen, a vice mayor and various other officials in hospital, airport and tourism departments.

The latest outbreak of the Delta variant is linked to the airport in the eastern city of Nanjing, Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, the Chinese National Health Commission on Monday announced 94 new cases of domestic transmission.

