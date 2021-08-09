Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 August

Uruguay’s Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Uruguay’s Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo Bonasso will lead a delegation on a visit to Armenia from August 16 to 18.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has tasked the foreign ministry, defense ministry, finance ministry and the police with the organizational matters.

