Uruguay’s Foreign Minister to visit Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Uruguay’s Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo Bonasso will lead a delegation on a visit to Armenia from August 16 to 18.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has tasked the foreign ministry, defense ministry, finance ministry and the police with the organizational matters.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
