CSTO Secretary-General to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will pay a 2-day visit to Armenia on August 9-10.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Stanislav Zas is scheduled to hold meetings with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

The delegation will also visit the office of the Security Council of Armenia.