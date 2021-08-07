Minor earthquake hits Armenia’s north-west

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,5 earthquake hit 19km north-east from the village of Bavra in Armenia’s north-western province of Shirak near the border with Georgia. The tremors were recorded by the Armenian seismic protection agency at 08:28, August 7 with an MSK intensity of 4-5 and 10km depth.

The earthquake was felt at an MSK intensity of 3 in the villages of Bavra and Zuygaghbyur and MSK intensity 2-3 in the town of Tashir in the Lori province.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan