I am confident we will be able to collaborate based on deep friendship between Italy and Armenia - Mario Draghi

President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Mario Draghi sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message runs as follows,

‘’Mr. Prime Minister,

In the name of the Government of the Italian Republic, and personally me I would like to convey to you my warmest congratulations on your appointment to the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and wish you success in your state activities.

I am confident that we will be able to work together based on the deep friendship that unites Italy and Armenia, aimed at strengthening our bilateral relations in every sphere, contributing to the perspectives of peace, stability and development of your country and the entire Caucasus region.

The upcoming official visit of President Sarkissian to Italy will be a valuable opportunity to deepen our superb partnership also in the sidelines of the relations between Armenia and the EU.

Please, accept my cordial congratulations’’.