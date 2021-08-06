Prices of local products to drop soon, says economy minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan expects prices of goods to go down soon.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, he said that Armenia cannot locally produce everything and that the pricing system of imported products can’t be particularly controlled.

“I am sure that soon we will see a significant drop in prices. We are very seriously working with the central bank in the direction of prices which relate to local products,” he said.

