Electronic services, individual ads in Facebook and Google to be taxed in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Authorities announced that individuals in Armenia running ads in Google, Facebook or other similar online platforms will have to file declarations and pay taxes.

State Revenue Committee president Rustam Badasyan said the amendments to the tax code refer only to individuals and not companies, because the issue is regulated in case of companies.

The government will define the list of services which are subject to the taxation.

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said the regulation will not only bring additional tax revenue but will equalize the competitive conditions. He said the regulation won’t lead to increase of prices.

Another amendment to the tax code concerns the taxation of electronic services. The regulations will envisage the calculation and payment of VAT for electronic services rendered also by non-resident organizations to individuals or individual entrepreneurs.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan