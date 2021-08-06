Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

Eurasian Development Bank to allocate $3 million to Armenia for COVID-19 response

Eurasian Development Bank to allocate $3 million to Armenia for COVID-19 response

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Development Bank will allocate a 3 million-dollar grant to Armenia for strengthening and modernizing the healthcare system amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet approved the signing of the agreement at today’s session.

Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said the funds are envisaged for the complete re-equipment of the Ararat and Armavir branches of the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the construction of a new infectious diseases building under the Vanadzor Medical Center. “This is a very important initiative. Within its framework we will have a national network of the national centers for disease control and prevention,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]