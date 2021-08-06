Azerbaijan uses radio jammers against Artsakh – prosecution

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. A criminal investigation conducted by Artsakh’s law enforcement revealed that the Azerbaijani authorities are deliberately jamming the radio frequencies in Artsakh, the country’s prosecution said.

Mix Media, an Artsakhi company, filed a report to the prosecutor in March that an unknown source is silencing their lawfully operated radio frequencies.

The subsequent investigation proved that a signal repeating every 3 and 7 seconds is present in the 87-100 Mhz FM frequency. The jamming signal is being sent from Azerbaijani side.

Morevoer, the jamming signal changed its frequency whenever the radio operator changes the frequency channel.

The prosecution notified the finding to the law enforcement authorities of Artsakh, as well as the Russian peacekeeping forces commander.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan