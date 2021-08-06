Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

Ishkhan Saghatelyan elected deputy speaker of parliament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. After two failed attempts, the opposition Hayastan (Armenia) bloc’s Ishkhan Saghatelyan was eventually installed as deputy speaker of parliament by lawmakers on August 6.

103 MPs took part in the voting – 64 voted in favor, 37 against and 2 ballots were declared invalid.

