President Arayik Harutyunyan, Armenia's defense minister discuss situation at Artsakh- Azerbaijan line of contact
10:23, 6 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan, the defense ministry said in a news release.
The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, the course of implementation of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
