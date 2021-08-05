Russia seriously concerned over frequent armed incidents on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia is seriously concerned over the frequent armed incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, where the tensions do not ease despite the measures aimed at it, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Aleksandr Bikantov said in a briefing.

‘’I can say that the Russian side is seriously concerned over the armed incidents in some particular sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border that have become quite frequent in the recent period. It is particularly alarming given the fact that those incidents are accompanied by human casualties from both sides’’, he said.

Aleksandr Bikantov noted that despite the all the measures, border tensions do not ease.

‘’In this regard we call on all the sides to refrain from further actions that can aggravate the situation’’, the Russian diplomat said.

Bikantov stressed that all issues should be resolved exclusively through peaceful political-diplomatic means, and that Russia is ready to make an active contribution to the settlement of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, including through de-escalation of the tensions, joint border demarcation and delimitation works.

‘’These efforts, together with the unblocking of economic and transport communications in the region, as well as the promotion of inter-society dialogue, will contribute to making the South Caucasus a zone of stability, security and prosperity, according to the statements of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021’’, Bikantov concluded.