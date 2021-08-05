Armenian PM arrives in Iran
YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Iran for the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim Raisi, IRIB news agency reported.
A meeting between Pashinyan and Raisi is also planned.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 11:14 Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 329 new cases, 7 deaths
- 11:13 Artsakh FM meets foreign journalists, representatives of youth organizations
- 10:14 Armenian PM arrives in Iran
- 10:08 1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis
- 09:59 Yerevan reforms transportation fleet
- 09:45 Merkel voices Germany’s active support to efforts for peaceful resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 09:09 European Stocks up - 04-08-21
- 09:08 US stocks - 04-08-21
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-08-21
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 04-08-21
- 09:06 Oil Prices Down - 04-08-21
- 08.04-21:22 Armenian people voted for peace and stability – Lukashenko congratulates Pashinyan
- 08.04-20:35 Russia highlights stabilization of situation in NK conflict zone ahead of 76th session of UN General Assembly
- 08.04-20:12 Biden congratulates Pashinyan, expresses readiness to continue efforts for repatriation of POWs
- 08.04-18:45 Vahagn Khachatryan appointed Minister of High-tech Industry
- 08.04-17:48 4th Army Corps artillery units hold combat readiness exercises
- 08.04-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-08-21
- 08.04-17:26 Asian Stocks - 04-08-21
- 08.04-17:12 Acting FM names new spox
- 08.04-16:36 Armenian PM to visit Iran for President Raisi's inauguration
- 08.04-15:53 SPRING PR is the winner of IPRA Golden World Awards – 2021
- 08.04-13:43 Azerbaijan attempts to breach Armenian airspace, military UAV intercepted
- 08.04-13:19 President Sarkissian and Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan discuss border situation
- 08.04-13:17 Deputy Director of NSS Lt. General Stepan Melkonyan to be relieved from duty
- 08.04-11:56 President of Artsakh wants permanent Russian military presence
12:37, 07.31.2021
Viewed 2034 times US congresswoman urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from Armenian territories and stop violence
10:34, 07.30.2021
Viewed 1706 times Azeri drone intercepted by Armenia is Israeli-made Aerostar
17:22, 07.30.2021
Viewed 1675 times Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-07-21
14:16, 08.02.2021
Viewed 1605 times Greco-Roman Wrestling: Armenia’s Aleksanyan to clash with ROC's Evloyev for Olympic gold
14:23, 07.31.2021
Viewed 1582 times Condor Airlines Frankfurt-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights kick off