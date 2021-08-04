Russia highlights stabilization of situation in NK conflict zone ahead of 76th session of UN General Assembly

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Fedration highlights the normalization of situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, ARMENPRESS reports the Foreign Ministry of Russia said in the statement on the position of the Russian side ahead of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

''The implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9 and January 11 are priority within the framework of the efforts to resolve the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. We consider it useful to involve the UN agencies, in particular the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, in the humanitarian efforts in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers. The conditions of their possible work should be agreed with Baku and Yerevan through direct coordination'', reads the statement of the Russian MFA.