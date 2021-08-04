Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Vahagn Khachatryan appointed Minister of High-tech Industry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Vahagn Khachatryan has been appointed Minister of High-tech Industry of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the President.








