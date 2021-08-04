4th Army Corps artillery units hold combat readiness exercises
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The personnel of the 4th Army Corps artillery units held specialized joint exercises on August 4 to check combat readiness and their tactical-specialized skills. The troops also improved their skills in completing missions in field conditions.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
