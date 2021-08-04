Armenian PM to visit Iran for President Raisi's inauguration
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Iran on August 5.
PM Pashinyan will have a meeting with the newly elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Then, PM Pashinyan will participate in Raisi’s inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
