Armenian PM to visit Iran for President Raisi's inauguration

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Iran on August 5.

PM Pashinyan will have a meeting with the newly elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Then, PM Pashinyan will participate in Raisi’s inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








