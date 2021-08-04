Azerbaijan attempts to breach Armenian airspace, military UAV intercepted
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik province from across the border around 11:00, August 4, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
The Azeri UAV was intercepted by the Armenian Air Defense units.
A similar incident had taken place on July 29.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
