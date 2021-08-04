Hakob Arshakyan passes confirmation vote as Deputy Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Hakob Arshakyan from the ruling Civil Contract party was installed as Deputy Speaker of Parliament by lawmakers in a confirmation vote on August 4. Only 71 MPs took part in the vote and Arshakyan received unanimous support.

A confirmation vote for opposition Armenia bloc’s Ishkhan Saghatelyan for the third position of deputy speaker is expected shortly.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan