“Relatively stable” situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border, says defense ministry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was “relatively stable”, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

“No significant violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded. The units of the Armenian Armed Forces are in full control of the border situation.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan