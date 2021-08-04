“Relatively stable” situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border, says defense ministry
10:27, 4 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was “relatively stable”, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.
“No significant violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded. The units of the Armenian Armed Forces are in full control of the border situation.”
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
