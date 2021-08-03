Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan wins silver in weightlifting

TOKYO, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan (109kg) won silver at the 32nd summer Olympic Games. In the snatch event he lifted 190kg, then 195kg, but failed to snatch 198kg. The 195kg snatch is an Olympic record.

In clean and jerk, Martirosyan failed to lift 228kg and then 238kg. With a mark of 435 Martirosyan finished second.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan