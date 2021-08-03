Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Karapet Chalyan loses in bout for bronze
TOKYO, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Greco-Roman wrestler Karapet Chalyan (77kg) lost 4:1 to Azerbaijan’s Rafig Huseynov at the Tokyo Olympics and failed to take bronze.
Meanwhile, Artur Aleksanyan’s (97kg) bout against ROC’s Musa Evloev for gold will start shortly.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
