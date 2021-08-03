Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Karapet Chalyan loses in bout for bronze

TOKYO, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Greco-Roman wrestler Karapet Chalyan (77kg) lost 4:1 to Azerbaijan’s Rafig Huseynov at the Tokyo Olympics and failed to take bronze.

Meanwhile, Artur Aleksanyan’s (97kg) bout against ROC’s Musa Evloev for gold will start shortly.

