Ruben Rubinyan elected Deputy Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Ruben Rubinyan from the ruling Civil Contract party was installed by lawmakers as Deputy Speaker of Parliament in a confirmation vote.

Only 70 MPs took part in the voting and Rubinyan received a unanimous approval.

The parliament has three deputy speakers and the ruling party’s next candidate is Hakob Arshakyan. The opposition’s candidate is Ishkhan Saghatelyan from the Armenia bloc.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan