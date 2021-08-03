COVID-19: More vaccines supplied to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. 50,400 doses of the AstraZeneca/ Vaxzevria vaccine against COVID-19 were supplied to Armenia through COVAX FACILITY, the health ministry said in a statement.

37 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported earlier today.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 230,713.

7398 tests were administered in the past 24 hours.

No deaths were recorded in the past day and the death toll stood at 4621. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1122 other individuals infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to authorities.

156 patients recovered in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 220,289.

As of 11:00, August 3 the number of active cases stood at 4681.

