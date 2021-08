Former ombudsman Karen Andreasyan named new justice minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recommended President Armen Sarkissian to re-appoint Mher Grigoryan as Deputy Prime Minister, the presidency said.

Other motions to the president include the re-appointment of health minister Anahit Avanesyan, emergency situations minister Andranik Piloyan, minister of education, science, culture and sport Vahram Dumanyan and economy minister Vahan Kerobyan.

The PM also sent a motion to the president to appoint former Ombudsman Karen Andreasyan as Justice Minister and Tigran Khachatryan and Finance Minister.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan