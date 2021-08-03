Armenian cenbank raises re-financing rate by 0,5%
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Board of the Central Bank made a decision to raise the re-financing rate by 0,5 percentage points and set it at 7,0%, the Central Bank announced in a statement.
The Lombard repo facility rate at 8.5%
The Deposit facility rate at 5.5%.
Armenian cenbank raises re-financing rate by 0,5%
Artsakh announces construction of $25 million major HPP in Martakert
Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 237 new cases
Opposition factions turn to high court
Ruling party and opposition name candidates for deputy speaker
MPs expected to elect vice speakers
European Stocks up - 02-08-21
US stocks - 02-08-21
LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-08-21
NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-08-21
Oil Prices Down - 02-08-21
Pallone amendment is Washington's first message to Aliyev – ANCA Executive Director
Boxing: Team Armenia's Bachkov on winning streak at Tokyo Olympics
Azerbaijani armed forces violate ceasefire regime in two different directions – Armenian side suffers no casualties
Russian President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia
PM Pashinyan congratulates Alen Simonyan on being elected National Assembly President
Alen Simonyan appointed President of the National Assembly
Lilit Makunts appointed Ambassador of Armenia to USA
Gnel Sanosyan appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures
Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-08-21
Asian Stocks down - 02-08-21
Gnel Sanosyan relieved of the post of Gegharkunik Governor
Young Ambassador of Diaspora: Armenia to kick off new program in September
More Cabinet members named
Arshak Karapetyan appointed Armenian Minister of Defense
