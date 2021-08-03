Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 August

Armenian cenbank raises re-financing rate by 0,5%

Armenian cenbank raises re-financing rate by 0,5%

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Board of the Central Bank made a decision to raise the re-financing rate by 0,5 percentage points and set it at 7,0%, the Central Bank announced in a statement.

The Lombard repo facility rate at 8.5%

The Deposit facility rate at 5.5%.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]