Ruling party and opposition name candidates for deputy speaker

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Candidates for the three positions of deputy speaker of parliament are revealed as the ruling Civil Contract Party nominated Ruben Rubinyan and Hakob Arshakyan while opposition’s Armenia bloc named Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

A confirmation vote will take place afterwards.

