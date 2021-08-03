LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.36% to $2628.50, copper price down by 0.08% to $9767.00, lead price up by 0.92% to $2407.00, nickel price down by 0.86% to $19713.00, tin price up by 0.54% to $34938.00, zinc price up by 0.46% to $3047.50, molybdenum price up by 0.06% to $39992.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.