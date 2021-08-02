Russian President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports, the Kremlin press service informed.

"I hope that the activities of the government headed by you will contribute to the further development of friendly and allied Russian-Armenian relations, as well as the strengthening of peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus," the statement reads.

Putin noted that Russia is ready to continue the constructive dialogue and joint works on bilateral and regional issues. The Russian President wished Pashinyan success, good health and prosperity.