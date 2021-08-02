Alen Simonyan appointed President of the National Assembly

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of the 8th convocation of Armenia elected ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party’s candidate Alen Simonyan President of the National Assembly in the 2nd secret voting.

71 MPs participated in the voting and Simonyan received 71 votes.

The candidates of opposition parties received no votes, since their parties did not participate in the voting.

The first election of the President of the National Assembly was suspended earlier today, since there was a misspelling in the surname of one of the MPs and a new election took place.