Lilit Makunts appointed Ambassador of Armenia to USA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Lilit Makunts has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to the USA, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the President.

Lilit Makunts was the head of faction of ‘’My Step’’ block of the 7th convocation of the National Assembly of Armenia.








