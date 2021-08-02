Suren Papikyan appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Based on PM Nikol Pashinyan’s recommendation, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on appointing Suren Papikyan as Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, the presidency reported.
Papikyan served as Minister of Territorial Administration and Development since 2018.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 16:17 More Cabinet members named
- 16:08 Arshak Karapetyan appointed Armenian Minister of Defense
- 16:03 Suren Papikyan appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia
- 15:34 “This bronze has the value of gold”- Team Armenia’s Artur Davtyan
- 15:33 Azeri court sentences two Armenian PoWs to 20 years imprisonment on fabricated charges
- 15:19 Pashinyan nominates candidates for deputy PM, defense minister to president’s approval
- 14:37 Artistic Gymnastics: Armenia’s Artur Davtyan wins bronze at Tokyo 2020
- 14:16 Greco-Roman Wrestling: Armenia’s Aleksanyan to clash with ROC's Evloyev for Olympic gold
- 14:04 Ameriabank Launches Erebuni Branch
- 13:53 Artsakh serviceman found dead outside military base
- 13:46 First Deputy Minister of Defense relieved from duties
- 13:11 COVID-19: Delta variant confirmed in Armenia
- 13:09 “New precedent in Armenian judiciary” – 1/3 of court presidents are women
- 12:52 Australia's ACT Young Liberals recognize Armenian Genocide
- 12:45 Blocs nominate candidates for Speaker of Parliament
- 12:41 Berkeley SkyDeck accelerator accepts startup applications for Fall2021 Batch
- 12:33 Pashinyan re-appointed prime minister
- 12:22 Yerevan city councilor stabbed 11 times in attempted murder
- 12:12 Armenia bloc to nominate Ishkhan Saghatelyan for Vice Speaker of Parliament
- 11:44 Unease in parliament over jailing of Armenia bloc candidates
- 11:13 Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 137 new cases
- 11:08 Sarkissian calls for honest and fair governance
- 11:00 171,890 coronavirus vaccinations administered in Armenia so far
- 10:49 “There is no alternative to national and social solidarity” – Karekin II
- 10:44 Lawmakers take oath of office
18:10, 07.26.2021
Viewed 1726 times USA denies use of force during demarcation works – Ambassador Tracy visits border section in Verin Shorzha
12:38, 07.28.2021
Viewed 1598 times French Ambassador comments on possibility of providing support to Armenia in defense field
15:02, 07.27.2021
Viewed 1541 times Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military
12:37, 07.31.2021
Viewed 1517 times US congresswoman urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from Armenian territories and stop violence
17:22, 07.30.2021
Viewed 1508 times Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-07-21