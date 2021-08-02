Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

Suren Papikyan appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Based on PM Nikol Pashinyan’s recommendation, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on appointing Suren Papikyan as Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, the presidency reported.

Papikyan served as Minister of Territorial Administration and Development since 2018.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 








