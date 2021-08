Pashinyan nominates candidates for deputy PM, defense minister to president’s approval

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has recommended to President Armen Sarkissian to appoint Arshak Karapetyan as Minister of Defense, Suren Papikyan as Deputy Prime Minister, Roman Petrosyan as Minister of Environment and Narek Mkrtchyan as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, the presidency said in a news release.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan