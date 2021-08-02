Greco-Roman Wrestling: Armenia’s Aleksanyan to clash with ROC's Evloyev for Olympic gold

TOKYO, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97kg) secured his path to the Tokyo 2020 final where he will fight for gold after defeating Iran’s Mohammadhadi Saravi. He suffered a minor injury during the bout but defeated his rival 4:1.

Aleksanyan will face Russian Olympic Committee's Musa Evloyev in the final.

Meanwhile, Armenia’s Karapet Chalyan lost 2:6 to Kyrgyzstan’s Akzol Makhmudov. Chalyan will fight for bronze in his next fight with Mohammadali Heray of Iran.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan