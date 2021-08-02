Ameriabank Launches Erebuni Branch

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release) Ameriabank launched its new branch – Erebuni – at Erebuni Mall, 17/1 Erebuni Street. The branch is open Mon-Fri from 10:30 a.m. until 06:15 p.m. As part of opening campaign Erebuni branch offers to all individuals and companies who open accounts at the branch until and including December 31, 2021 special terms for the following services:

For individuals: • One debit or credit card without service fee for the first year • Free-of-charge provision of Online/Mobile Banking • Free-of-charge account with all accompanying services • AMD 1,500 instead of AMD 3,000 annual fee for Visa sticker

For corporate clients: • Online/Mobile banking solutions with free-of-charge service during the first year • One payment card each for 2 managers of the company without service fee for the first year • Business card with no service fee for the first year Erebuni branch is complete with online and offline banking facilities: cash in/out machine, payment terminal, friendly staff and a warm and inviting atmosphere. The branch will be delivering all products and services available on the product list of Ameriabank. Starting September Erebuni branch will shift to long work hours: Mon-Sun from 10:30 a.m. until 09:15 p.m. See the full list of our long-hour branches: • Arshakunyats branch, 34/3 Arshakunyats Ave., Yerevan Mall Trade Center, 2nd floor, Yerevan 0026, Armenia • Arshakunyats Plus branch, 34/3 Arshakunyats Ave., Yerevan Mall Trade Center, 1st floor, next to Carrefour supermarket, Yerevan 0026, Armenia • Yeritasardakan branch, 22/8 A. Isahakyan St., Yerevan 0009, Armenia • Kochar Branch, 8 Vahram Papazyan St., Rio Mall Trade Center, Yerevan 0012, Armenia • Nor Nork branch, 16 Gai Ave., Megamall Trade Center, Yerevan 0056, Armenia • Dalma branch, 3 Tsitsernakaberd Highway, Dalma Garden Mall, Yerevan 0082, Armenia • Mashtots branch, 20/4 Mashtots Ave., underground passage No. 1, Yerevan 0082, Armenia Ameriabank CJSC Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia. Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank rendering corporate, retail and investment services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.

