YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army says one of its soldiers was found dead after leaving his military base in circumstances that are yet to be determined.

The body of serviceman Pargev Margaryan (born 1998), was found 2,5 km from his military base in the northern direction around 11:30 on July 31.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan